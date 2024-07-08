middlesbrough

Middlesbrough expected to agree deal with player they signed last year

8 July 2024
2 minute read

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jamie Jones is ‘expected’ to sign a new deal this summer, as detailed in a report by The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough are away in Portugal on a pre-season training camp and the stopper is part of the squad, despite his contract expiring at the end of last season. He is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension and is technically now a free agent.

Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough expected to agree deal with player they signed last year
Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Jones, 35, was signed by the Championship side last year to provide back-up to their goalkeeping department and hasn’t made a competitive appearance for the first-team under Michael Carrick. He instead acts as competition for Seny Dieng and Tom Glover.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Northern Echo report he is poised to remain at the Riverside Stadium for the next campaign. Boro are in friendly action this weekend with a clash against Vitoria SC Guimaraes before games against Bolton Wanderers, Gateshead, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

1 of 20
Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough expected to agree deal with player they signed last year

Who is this?

Middlesbrough goalkeeper latest

Retaining the services of Jones would be a shrewd move by Middlesbrough.

He injects experience into their ranks and will be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room.

Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough expected to agree deal with player they signed last year
Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Boro are well-stocked up with options between the sticks with Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming back from loan spells at Leyton Orient and St Mirren respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones was on the books at Everton as a youngster before embarking on spells in the Football League at Leyton OrientPreston North End, Stevenage and Wigan Athletic.

The Kirby-born man spent six years with the latter at the DW Stadium and played 117 games for the Latics, helping them gain promotion from League One twice.

What next?

It appears Jones will be staying at Middlesbrough for another 12 months at least as they gear up for next term.

Carrick’s side missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign and will be eyeing promotion to the Premier League next time around.

With Dieng, Glover, Hemming and Brynn all at their disposal as well as Jones, they may need to let one or two of their ‘keepers head out the exit door.

Hull City man ‘likely’ to leave for Middlesbrough, report suggests
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
qpr, QPR, Watford battle for released Ajax defender

QPR, Watford battle for released Ajax defender

byJames Ray
8 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
burnley, Burnley boss wants to keep Craig Bellamy despite links elsewhere

Burnley boss wants to keep Craig Bellamy despite links elsewhere

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
8 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts