Leeds United to miss out on defensive target as transfer nears

Leeds United are preparing for another campaign in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’e side finished 3rd last season in the second tier. They came very close to promotion back to the Premier League, but after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion, they were forced to go through the play-offs and ultimately lost in the final to Southampton.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Sacko, 29, played 19 Ligue 1 games for Montpellier last season. The right back made 35 top tier appearances in France the season before and has one more year left on his current contract.

Reports surfaced over the weekend linking Leeds United to the defender, but it was claimed a Russian club had made an offer.

Now, Foot Mercato reports he is set to depart for Russia. Whether he was ever truly a Leeds United target will remain unknown as he prepares to move elsewhere this summer.

Hard at work

Leeds United are set for a busy and crucial summer window.

Farke’s side may look a lot different come next month compared to the one that finished last season. The Whites were expected to have to lose several first team players and it will be interesting to see how they handle departures if they do materalise.

They have already lost Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur and Diego Llorente appears to be finally on his way out as he heads for Real Betis.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

There may yet be more to come, and they will need to bring players in to reinforce their squad.

Promotion the aim

Leeds United will want to return to the top flight this season.

They know what it’s like to be out of the Premier League for an extended period of time and it will be important to them that they are once again in the race this year.

Farke has experience in doing that and it will be hoped he can replicate his past success. However, a lot will come down to the summer business they conduct and whether they can keep the majority of their key players at Elland Road past this summer’s deadline.