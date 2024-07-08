Leeds United make move for 31-year-old as Daniel Farke hunts for new signings

Leeds United are keen to reunite with the stopper as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season. They were beaten in the play-off final last term by Southampton at Wembley and are in the hunt for some new faces.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Cairns, 31, remains under contract at Salford City in League Two under former Whites assistant boss Karl Robinson and his deal with the North West outfit expires in June 2025. However, he is now being linked with a surprise switch back to Elland Road this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Yorkshire outfit have lodged a swoop for the Doncaster-born man as they look to lure him back to the club where he started his career. It remains to be seen whether the Ammies will entertain letting him leave.

Leeds United eye goalkeeper return

Leeds United could see Cairns as someone to become their new number three between the sticks.

They currently have IIlan Meslier as their first choice with Karl Darlow as back-up. Kristoffer Klaesson have left to join Raków Częstochowa in Poland.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Cairns rose up through the Whites’ academy and was a regular at various different youth levels. He went on to play once for their first-team as a youngster against Blackpool.

The ‘keeper was loaned out to Barrow and Stalybridge Celtic to get some experience under his belt before heading out the exit door permanently in 2015.

Short-lived spells at Chesterfield and Rotherham United followed on for him after he cut ties with Leeds United.

Cairns joined Fleetwood Town in 2016 and went on to make 240 appearances for the Cod Army during his seven years there in League One.

He then fell out of favour and was loaned out to Hartlepool United and Salford City before joining the latter full-time last year.

What next for Leeds United target?

An emotional return to Leeds United could be on the cards for Cairns in this window as they eye promotion back to the Premier League.

His situation depends on what Salford City decide to do with him.

A switch to the Whites would be hard to turn down but his chances of regular football in the second tier would be extremely slim with Meslier and Darlow ahead of him in the pecking order.