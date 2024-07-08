Championship trio want 32-year-old as Leeds United fail to reach deal

Leeds United look set to lose Liam Cooper and now, the Yorkshire Evening Post states three Championship sides are keen.

Leeds United have seen a number of players move on from the club following the expiry of their contracts but one man it was hoped would stay is captain Liam Cooper.

Talks were ongoing between the 32-year-old and the club, but reports stated last week that he is now set to depart after the relevant parties could not reach an agreement.

Official confirmation is yet to emerge but Cooper is officially out of contract now, so he’s free to negotiate with other clubs.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Now, it has been said he’s got interest in the Championship.

The Yorkshire Evening Post states that an unnamed trio of Championship clubs are keen on signing Cooper following the end of his contract at Leeds United.

Scotland international Cooper had been at Elland Road since 2014, when he signed from Chesterfield. Pastures new now await, but he may well remain in the second-tier.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A solid addition

Cooper turns 33 in August but he could be a fantastic signing for a Championship side this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

His vast experience at the level and Premier League pedigree will make him a key figure in any second-tier dressing room. On a free transfer too, there would be little to spend on a low-risk deal for a player proven at this level.

As such, you can see why Leeds United would have wanted him to remain. He’s become a key figure on and off the pitch there over the past 10 years, though his game time waned last season.

The leadership he possesses meant he was key regardless, and he likely would be if he was to stay.

New reports suggest that won’t be the case though, and if he does exit, he looks to have plenty of options to stay in the Championship for the new campaign.

Centre-backs needed

If Cooper does indeed depart Leeds United, it’ll add another centre-back to the Daniel Farke shopping list.

Joe Rodon has returned on a permanent basis but speculation has been rife over the futures of Max Wober, Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell. If those three central defenders are to move on alongside Cooper, only Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu will still be on the books.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The latter Ampadu may well be targeted for a return to his defensive midfield role too.

It means a big revamp of the options at the heart of the Leeds United defence is needed this summer. Much of the focus has been on those moving on, but they have to turn their attention to signings sooner rather than later to avoid being left behind in their recruitment profile.

When they do, expect a few centre-backs to be on the Whites’ radar.