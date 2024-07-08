Leeds United accept £2.5m bid for 30-year-old defender

Leeds United are once again one of the most talked about clubs this summer window.

The Whites have been central in many discussions given their transfer state of play and they’ve already been busy this summer.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Archie Gray has left for Tottenham Hotspur and several other big names have been linked with moves away. However, one persistent rumour has been Llorente’s.

The Spanish defender spent the last 18 months on loan in the Serie A with Roma. His time in Italy ended and he has been linked with a move back there.

However, Real Betis is Spain seemed able to meet Leeds United’s demands with the player keen on moving back to his home country given contract terms were already agreed.

Leeds United rejected Betis’ first bid last week, but now it seems a deal has been agreed and Llorente is nearing a switch to La Liga in Spain.

A needed sale

Llorente was very unlikely to ever play for the Whites in the Championship, especially after spending time in Italy’s top flight on loan.

This deal is best for both parties with Leeds United bringing in some money and freeing up some wages, and Llorente getting the chance to play top flight football in his home country and compete for Europe.

Despite it always seeming inevitable, getting this one over the line will be a welcomed end to the saga and many reports claiming a deal was close.

Focussing ahead

Daniel Farke’s side will want to get promoted this season. They fell just short and came so close last season, and despite quite a hectic summer window it will be expected that they are once again in or around the top two spots.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Farke will know the pressure on him. The German boss has been there and done it before and getting off to a good start is crucial. However, with rumours circulating over several starters still there is a chance the transfer interest will distract them in their preparation.

However, just like last year, many expect them to be in a strong position come the end of the transfer window and it will be hoped that is enough to see them over the line this time around.