Hull City stance on Zan Celar outlined as the Tigers work on deal for a striker

Zan Celar is not the striker Hull City are trying to sign this week, as detailed in a report by HullLive

Hull City have been linked with a move for the FC Lugano man in a report by Swiss news outlet 4-4-2, along with a couple of unnamed Bundesliga.2 teams. He has recently been away at Euro 2024 with the Slovenia national team and helped them reach the Round of 16 in Germany.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Celar, 25, has a year left on his contract with his current club and his long-term future in Switzerland is up in the air right now. He has been playing his football at Cornaredo Stadium since 2021.

In this latest update amid his links to the Tigers, HullLive report he isn’t the player that they are working on a deal to land at the moment. Tim Walter’s side have a lot of work to do on the transfer front over the coming weeks as they prepare to head to Turkey for pre-season.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Hull City are in need of some new faces, especially in attack.

Liam Delap, Noah Ohio, Fabio Carvalho and Anass Zaroury have all returned to their parent clubs following loans, whilst Billy Sharp, Adama Traore and Aaron Connolly were released.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

Celar has a decent goal scoring record and has been a key player for FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League over the past three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forward has made 118 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 51 goals, 14 of which came in the last campaign, as well as 12 assists.

Roma snapped him up as a youngster from Maribor in 2018 and he spent three years with the Serie A giants.

Celar went on to play only once for their first-team though and was loaned out to Cittadella and Cremonese to get some experience under his belt in Serie B before leaving Italy permanently.

It appears he isn’t on his way to Hull City at this moment in time though. It remains to be seen whether they will lodge a move for him between now and deadline day.

Walter’s side have a few friendlies to get through before the start of the new campaign against the likes of Newcastle United, Fiorentina, Doncaster Rovers and Reading.

They face Bristol City at home on the opening day of the 2024/25 season, before they lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup.