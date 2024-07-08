Hull City defender undergoes medical at PL club, deal for duo agreed

Hull City finished just outside of the play-offs last season.

They have had a managerial changeover this summer, and it seems they are set to lose two star players.

Greaves, 23, played 43 Championship games for Hull City last season and put in some top performances which have caught the eye. Everton and West Ham had been interested with a move to the Premier League appearing likely.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Philogene, 22, has scored 12 goals in 32 outings across all competitions for the Tigers so far. He put in some very good displays last season and the pair had both been eyed by Ipswich Town.

The latest update suggested a double deal had been agreed with a fee of around £35m for the duo.

It has now been reported that whilst Philogene is in talks with Ipswich Town, Greaves has already had his medical over the weekend and he is closer to completing his deal.

A big gamble

It seems Hull City gambled hard to get top six last season and it didn’t pay off.

Liam Rosenior’s side only fell just short, but it was enough to cost him his job and now Tim Walter is the man at the helm.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Losing both Greaves and Philogene would be a massive blow to the club and their chances of replicating a top six push next season.

A saving grace is the amount of money they will be getting for the duo and if spent wisely it could help them strengthen other areas of their squad.

Ipswich Town’s momentum is only taking them one way at the moment.

It will be interesting to see if they can establish themselves back in the Premier League, but their transfer moves so far have been promising and adding Greaves and Philogene to their ranks will only help in their quest for survival.

Hull City still have time to add to their squad, but replacing the likes of those two won’t be easy. The Tigers will want to get off to a good start next month in their opening game against Bristol City.