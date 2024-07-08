Hull City man ‘likely’ to leave for Middlesbrough, report suggests

Hull City left-back Ryan Giles is ‘likely’ to make a permanent return to Middlesbrough this summer, as detailed in a report by HullLive

Hull City only signed the defender on a permanent basis at the end of last month. They had an obligation to buy him following his loan spell from Luton Town during the second-half of the past season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Giles, 24, penned a three-year deal with the East Yorkshire outfit, with the club holding an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. However, he is now being linked with a surprise immediate exit from the MKM Stadium.

As per HullLive, Middlesbrough are keen to land him on a full-time basis after they had him on loan in the 2022/23 campaign under Michael Carrick. It remains to be seen at this stage how much they are willing to fork out for the player’s signature as they look to bring him back to the Riverside Stadium.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

It would raise a few eyebrows if Hull City let Giles depart for Middlesbrough.

They have already sold Ozan Tufan to Trabzonspor, with Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves also expected to leave.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

In addition, loan players like Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho have all returned to their parent clubs following their ends of their spells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hull City have turned to Tim Walter as their manager following Liam Rosenior’s exit but Giles is the only player to come through the door so far in this window.

The Tigers have a few candidates to pick from in his position such as Matty Jacob, James Furlong and Brandon Fleming, although Giles is the strongest option and the most experienced.

Story so far

The full-back started his career at Wolves but only played once for their first-team as a youngster.

He gained experience out on loan away from the Midlands outfit with the likes of Coventry City, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough before Luton Town snapped him up last year following their promotion to the Premier League.

His time with the Hatters didn’t go to plan though and he was loaned out to Hull City this past winter.