Hull City could sell 25-year-old on a permanent basis

Hull City could sell Jason Lokilo on a permanent basis before they head off to Turkey for pre-season training this week, as detailed in a report by HullLive

Hull City swooped to land the winger last year and he still has another 12 months left on his contract at the MKM Stadium. However, he has struggled to make an impact since his switch to East Yorkshire and could could head out the exit door now.

Lokilo, 25, made 21 appearances for the Tigers last term in all competitions under former boss Liam Rosenior, 18 of which came in the Championship, and he chipped in with a single goal against Birmingham City in the FA Cup in January. He was then loaned out to FC Vizela in Portugal for the second-half of the past campaign.

He has since returned to England ahead of the 2024/25 season. However, in this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, he may depart over the coming days.

Parting company with Lokilo would be a shrewd decision by Hull City in this window.

His time with the Tigers hasn’t worked out and a change of scene would do him good.

Although Tim Walter’s side are short of attacking players at the moment, the former DR Congo youth international isn’t quite up to the standard required to challenge at the top end of the table.

His exit would free up space and funds in Hull City’s squad to bring in other reinforcements in his position.

Lokilo started out at Anderlecht before Crystal Palace landed him as a youngster in 2015. He went on to play once for the Eagles’ first-team before being loaned out to FC Lorient and Doncaster Rovers.

The latter snapped him up full-time in 2020 and he has since had spells at Górnik Łęczna, Sparta Rotterdam and Istanbulspor.

What next for Hull City

Hull City have seen a few players leave recently and Lokilo could be one of the next out.

They have a lot of work to do on the transfer front as they look to bring in some players.