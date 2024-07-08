Ex-Portsmouth winger and more: 3 free transfer bargains Grimsby Town must eye this summer

Grimsby Town boss Dave Artell will be in the market for new recruits as he embarks on his first summer window in charge of the club.

Grimsby Town placed Artell in charge in November, bringing him in as the replacement for Paul Hurst as he left to join Shrewsbury Town for a second time.

The former Crewe Alexandra boss would just about lead the Mariners to survival. Now though, he has a serious chance to make the squad his own with the help of some new signings at Blundell Park.

A handful of fresh faves have already come through the door, with the free transfer market used well. Jordan Wright, Cameron McJannet, Matty Carson, Tyrell Warren and George McEachran have all come through the doors.

There’s more bargains to be had though. So here, we pick out three free agent signings Grimsby Town must look into…

Josh Martin

Martin hasn’t been able to settle since leaving the Norwich City academy in 2023. He spent a spell with Portsmouth last season but game time was fairly limited as they won the League One title.

A fresh start with a club ready to offer him a longer term deal is needed and Grimsby Town could be a great destination. Martin could arguably play at a higher level or with a more upwardly-mobile team, but he needs minutes to gain some steam again, and Artell could offer him that.

The 22-year-old can play on either the left or right with wingers needed this summer.

Alex Greive

New Zealand international Greive is another player available for nothing this summer. He departed Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren upon the end of his Dundee United loan at the end of the campaign.

Things haven’t quite come together for Greive in the UK yet but with a move to League Two, he could find some joy. Grimsby Town are in need of goals, so they could turn to someone with a better track record, but Greive will be a real handful if he rediscovers the form he showed in his native.

At 25, he’s at a good age and will be determined to prove his abilities after his Scottish stay.

Josh Harrop

Last but not least is a bit of a gamble, but if kept fit, former Manchester United youngster Harrop would be a real asset for Grimsby Town. He’s proven himself as a talented attacking midfielder before with an eye for the spectacular but needs a place he can call home.

The 28-year-old mainly plays as a no. 10 but he can operate deeper in central midfield or out on the wings if needs be too.

He’s got experience in the Championship and League One but as another change of scenery awaits, he could benefit from a drop to League Two. The Mariners should look to swoop in for what could be a real bargain.