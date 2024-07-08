Derby County linked with free agent goalkeeper

Derby County are closing in on the addition of free agent goalkeeper Mat Ryan, as per Voetbal International

Derby County are preparing for life back in the Championship following their promotion last time out.

The Rams are back in the second tier having finished inside the top two last season in League One. Paul Warne’s side are now tasked with establishing themselves back in the Championship.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Ryan, 32, spent last season playing for AZ Alkmaar in the top tier in Netherlands. He played 39 games for them across all competitions and kept 13 clean sheets in 29 league outings.

The Australian keeper is a free agent despite being offered a new deal to stay with the Dutch outfit and he has been linked with a move to the Rams for a while.

Now, the latest update suggests that move is close to completion with Ryan set to be another AZ Alkmaar player joining Derby County with Kenzo Goudmijn also on his way to the Championship.

A solid signing

Ryan has history in England. He was Brighton and Hove Albion’s goalkeeper for three and a half seasons in the Premier League before moving to Arsenal where he was a backup.

Ryan made well over 100 appearances for the Seagulls and was a solid starting option for them for quite sometime.

He still has a lot to offer and would be a very good signing for a Championship club. His experience would benefit the dressing room and his quality would only help results on the pitch.

Making the right moves

Derby County will be in for a tough year, but their signings appear to be pointing them in the right direction.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Warne knows the demands of the Championship and it will be hoped he can use his past experiences to steer his side clear of any danger this season.

The Rams were competing at the top end of the division not too long ago, but for now they must remain focussed on stabilising before being able to kick on and compete higher up the Championship.

It will be interesting to see how they take to the second tier. Their first game back in the second tier is away to Blackburn Rovers next month.