Derby County poised to land 22-year-old midfielder, medical planned

Derby County look set to complete the permanent transfer of young Dutch midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn according to a report from AZAlerts

Derby County have made three summer additions already in the form of Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates.

Now AZAlerts are reporting that the Rams’ pursuit of Goudmijn is a done deal and that his medical will take place on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who would be joining the Championship new boys from AZ Alkmaar, has spent most of the past three seasons on loan at Excelsior where he has impressed. However, his parent club have seemingly deemed him surplus to requirements.

Capped by the Netherlands at U19 level, Goudmijn has 76 Eredivisie appearances under his belt alongside featuring on a couple of occasions in the Europa Conference League.

His first season with Excelsior ended in promotion to the top-flight, and in 83 outings for the Rotterdam-based outfit he has registered seven goals and seven assists.

The report claims that Paul Warne’s side have agreed a long-term deal with the youngster which would make him the Rams’ first overseas signing since Kamil Jozwiak in 2020.

Midfield reinforcements needed

Derby County had a strong selection of midfielders during their League One promotion campaign, though it is now the area which needs the most attention ahead of their second tier return.

Star loanee Ebou Adams has returned to his parent club Cardiff City, although the Rams are said to be locked in talks to try and bring him back to Pride Park on a permanent basis. Captain Conor Hourihane was released, and he has joined Barnsley after his exit.

Max Bird is another to have departed. The Derby County academy graduate was sold to Bristol City in the January transfer window prior to being loaned back to Warne’s side and has now returned to Ashton Gate.

Korey Smith was also released by the Rams, leaving the East Midlands outfit with just three central midfielders at present; the fairly youthful trio of Tyrese Fornah, Liam Thompson and Darren Robinson.

The arrival of Goudmijn would certainly provide a much needed boost to the Derby County midfield department.

Areas of focus

It is not just the midfield that needs bolstering at Pride Park this summer.

Josh Vickers is the only senior goalkeeper currently at Warne’s disposal following the contracts of Joe Wildsmith and Scott Loach coming to an end.

Derby County are also short in the wide areas with just three recognised wingers as things stand. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen and Corey Blackett-Taylor are Warne’s options, so it would not be a surprise to see the flanks addressed in due course.

For now though, it looks as though a deal for Goudmijn is the next in the offing.