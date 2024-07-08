31-year-old likely to eye Coventry City exit if new signing comes in

Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson is likely to target an exit if a new shot-stopper comes in, according to Coventry Live

Coventry City have had ‘keeper Wilson on the books since 2019, bringing him in on a free transfer following the end of his contract with Bradford City.

He had been a well-travelled shot-stopper before settling with the Sky Blues, spending numerous loan spells away from Sunderland after coming through their academy. A similar situation followed with Cardiff City too.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Wilson enjoyed the 2022/23 campaign as the Sky Blues’ starting ‘keeper but lost his spot to Brad Collins in November 2023. As such, with his deal up next summer, questions have surrounded his future.

Now, Coventry Live says that while it is not yet decided if Wilson will want to fight for his place, the signing of a new goalkeeper will likely lead to him eyeing a permanent move.

Starting football would likely be his target, and the addition of another ‘keeper would decrease Wilson’s chances of that with Collins holding down the number one shirt last season.

A starting role wanted?

As touched on before, Collins hadn’t held a regular starter role with a permanent club before linking up with Coventry City five years ago.

As such, it’s perhaps not a surprise that Collins wants to maintain a role like that going forward. His time with the Sky Blues has proven he’s more than good enough to do so, with his character making him popular among supporters and important in the dressing room.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

If the door was to open for him to move on this summer, it would not be a surprise if Championship rivals looked into bringing him through the doors.

Ultimately though, time will tell just how the situation pans out with the Sky Blues. Mark Robins may not make an addition in goal, and even if he does, Wilson might stay to fight for a spot in the team, even if it is said he’s most likely to eye a move.

Summer business so far

Three signings have come through the doors at the CBS Arena thus far and there will be more to follow.

Popular loan man Luis Binks is back from Bologna but this time on a permanent deal. Coventry City have also offered midfielder Jack Rudoni a deserved Championship return, bringing him in from Huddersfield Town following their relegation to League One.

Young winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has signed from Australian outfit Macarthur too. He’ll offer a new threat out wide as an option for the long-term.

More signings are bound to come through the doors, but time will tell if one is a new goalkeeper and if so, just how that impacts Wilson’s future with the club.