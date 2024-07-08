Burton Albion agree deal to sign League Two defender

Burton Albion have opened a new chapter in their history books. The club have gone through a takeover this summer and have subsequently taken the summer transfer window by storm.

Armer, 23, played 41 League One games for Carlisle United last season. He scored once and assisted two in the league from left back and he has already built up a wealth of Football League experience so far in his career.

Armer came through the ranks at Preston North End before moving to Carlisle United in 2020. He has since made 172 first team appearances helping the club earn promotion from the fourth tier to the third tier.

Now, it seems he is set to depart again. Carlisle United suffered relegation last season and it appears as if Armer will be staying in League One with Burton Albion agreeing a deal to sign him.

A contrasting future

Carlisle United will be back in League Two next season. They have made some solid signings this summer, but whether they will be able to earn promotion right away remains to be seen.

The Brewers meanwhile have been one of the busiest teams in the country so far this summer. Armer would be their 13th signing as their new owners look to climb higher in League One.

Burton Albion only narrowly avoided relegation last season. It was thanks to a final day defeat for Cheltenham Town that they survived and they will be hoping this season they don’t have to rely on other sides losing in order to stay up.

A solid signing

Armer has League One experience and whilst just 23 he can add quality now and also still have room to grow in the future.

The Preston-born defender will be a good option to have in the Burton Albion squad next season as he is definitely more than capable of playing in the third tier.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on should he complete the move to the Pirelli Stadium. Burton Albion are certainly a team to keep an eye on next season as they will look to get off to a strong start.

Their opening fixture is at home against Lincoln City in August.