Burnley striker eyed by Serie A club with asking price set

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is wanted by Roma with the Clarets setting a £10m asking price on him this summer, as per Tuttosport (via Inside Futbol ).

Burnley are back in the Championship this season following their relegation last time around.

The Clarets failed to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and subsequently have dropped straight back down despite winning the Championship convincingly two seasons ago.

Weghorst, 31, spent last season on loan in Germany. He played 28 Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim and scored seven league goals, assisting a further three.

It was his third loan spell away from Turf Moor since joining the club in 2022. His first was a successful move to Besiktas and his second a loan switch to Manchester United where he failed to score once.

It always seemed likely he would depart for good this summer, and after links to Ajax, it is now Roma who seem to be keeping tabs on the situation.

It is claimed a fee of around £10m will be enough for Burnley to accept this summer and it would definitely be best for both the club and player to put an end to this saga this summer.

Matching the asking price

Roma may not be willing to fork out £10m for a 31-year-old striker, but it seems Burnley are determined to make as much money back from his sale as possible.

He has only played 20 games for Burnley since joining them and another loan move this summer does no good for Burnley.

The experienced striker is currently at the EUROs with the Netherlands. His side are in the semi final against England this Wednesday and it will be interesting to see if he can make an impact. If he does it might just get more eyes on him and that would be a good thing for Burnley this summer.

A new chapter

Scott Parker was recently appointed the new manager of Burnley.

He replaces Vincent Kompany who departed for Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Parker comes with experience of getting two clubs promoted to the Premier League before. His time at Fulham and Bournemouth both ended with him securing promotion but failing to make the jump up to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if he can replicate the success at Turf Moor, but use his past experiences to ensure his side then establish themselves safely back in the top flight.