Burnley boss wants to keep Craig Bellamy despite links elsewhere

Burnley boss Scott Parker wants Craig Bellamy to stay as his assistant, as per Alan Nixon

Burnley recently appointed Parker to replace Vincent Kompany this summer.

The Clarets suffered relegation last season, but that didn’t stop German giants Bayern Munich snap up their Belgian manager.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Many names were considered for the post, including Bellamy, but former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Parker was given the nod.

Now, it has been reported by Nixon that Parker would like to keep Bellamy around as his assistant despite links to the job earlier this summer.

Bellamy is currently linked with the vacant Wales job as well, but Nixon claims the club are happy to see how that one plays out in the meantime.

A strong team

Bellamy is a highly regarded coach and Burnley would benefit from keeping him around.

Parker has plenty of Championship experience, but Bellamy knows the squad and that pre-existing knowledge and respect can only help as they look to build towards the Premier League once again.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

Parker has been out of a job since his dismissal from Club Brugge. He failed to build any momentum whilst in Belgium, but his track record in England’s second tier is positive and Burnley will hope that continues.

Looking ahead

Burnley will be one of the favourites for promotion this season.

The Clarets will have a strong squad for the second tier, but there is still a long way to go in the transfer window and players will likely still come and go before now and its deadline.

Parker will no doubt want to add his own touches onto the squad as well and as he gets to work this week it will prove the perfect chance for him to assess his current options and work out which areas he needs to strengthen.

The Championship is never an easy division to succeed in, but the expectations for Burnley are clear and Parker will be hoping he gets off to a strong start next month. Their first league game of the season is away to fellow newly-relegated side Luton Town next month.