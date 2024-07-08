Bristol Rovers join race for £500,000 forward amid Barnsley interest

Bristol Rovers are in the market for a forward and Fleetwood Town ’s Promise Omochere is on their radar according to Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers lost key player Antony Evans to fellow third tier outfit Huddersfield Town last week, though the £450,000 gained from his sale can now be used to further strengthen the side.

Omochere is reportedly a target for the Gas, as per Bristol Live, but Matt Taylor’s side face competition for his signature. Last season’s play-off semi-finalists Barnsley are also keen on the Irishman, according to reporter Alan Nixon, who states the youngster could cost up to £500,000.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The 23-year-old joined Fleetwood Town from League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians in 2022 and has since made 62 appearances in League One, scoring 11 and assisting three.

Ultimately, Omochere was unable to help the Cod Army avoid relegation to League Two. However, he may not be plying his trade in the fourth-tier next season with interest in his services beginning to rise.

What does Omochere offer?

Having come through the ranks as a winger, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley target Omochere has become more of a striker over time despite still possessing the ability to play on the flanks.

The versatile Irishman has played a handful of games on the left wing, though predominantly played on the right before moving centrally.

With bags of pace and the willingness to make direct runs, he could be of real use to the Gas when taking his tactical flexibility into account.

Omochere would certainly offer something different to veteran talisman Chris Martin, with Jevani Brown and new signing Ruel Sotiriou also providing potential competition.

Rovers’ recruitment so far

Alongside Sotiriou, Taylor has made a further seven additions to his side so far this summer.

Isaac Hutchinson is the only player to have joined for a fee after being poached from Walsall. Clinton Mola, Joel Senior, Bryant Bilongo, Dan Ellison, Michael Forbes and former Bristol City man Taylor Moore will also play their football at the Memorial Stadium next season after summer moves.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Hutchinson and Sotiriou are the only additions from that list that are not defenders, so there has seemingly been an emphasis on improving the Gas’ back line ahead of their third consecutive campaign in League One.

Of course with incomings, there usually has to be outgoings and that has indeed been the case for Taylor’s men.

The earlier mentioned Evans joined Huddersfield, whereas Josh Grant was released alongside John Marquis and Jordan Rossiter.

Lewis Gordon sealed a free transfer to Chesterfield, with Sam Finley, James Gibbons, Ryan Jones and Harvey Greenslade sealing similar deals with Tranmere Rovers, Cambridge United, Aldershot Town and Yeovil Town respectively.

Omochere would certainly be a welcome recruit for Bristol Rovers, but Barnsley’s interest means there could be some twists in this saga yet.