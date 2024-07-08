Defender turns down new club as Blackburn Rovers talks continue

Blackburn Rovers and Kyle McFadzean remain in talks over a new deal, John Eustace says , with the centre-back turning down another club.

Blackburn Rovers signed McFadzean in the January transfer window, bringing him in from Championship rivals Coventry City to add some experience and steel to their backline.

The 37-year-old quickly became a positive influence at Ewood Park having dropped down the pecking order with the Sky Blues. McFadzean played 13 times as John Eustace’s side just about staved off relegation to League One.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Having settled well and become an influential figure in the dressing room, talks have been ongoing over the possibility of extending his stay beyond the end of the season. However, the contract expiry date has now passed, and no deal is in place.

The Lancashire Telegraph has offered an update though, and it seems the door is very much open for McFadzean to remain at Blackburn Rovers.

They report the Sheffield-born defender could yet move on despite an agreement being reached. He has not been with the club for pre-season but speaking on the matter, Eustace shared the latest. He explained:

“I think they [McFadzean and John Fleck, also out of contract] are still in talks with the club about coming in.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some positive news with them over the next couple of weeks.”

Future still uncertain

It looked as though a resolution had been reached when reports stated Blackburn Rovers and McFadzean had agreed a new deal in principle. However, little has been said since then until now, and it hasn’t really cleared anything up.

What we do know is that the door remains open for the veteran defender to remain.

It seems he’s inclined to do so too having turned down an unnamed club in favour of a stay in East Lancashire. Whether than leads to him putting pen to paper though, it seems time will tell.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

McFadzean swiftly became a positive influence in John Eustace’s group. He showed he still has what it takes to impress on the pitch while his leadership and experience makes him valuable off the field too.

He can continue to do so in Rovers colours, but a resolution needs to be found sooner rather than later.

Current centre-back ranks

Five centre-backs should be enough for Blackburn Rovers next season. While they currently have those numbers on the books, it would not be a surprise if another man was wanted at the heart of defence.

Scott Wharton is out for the long-term while 20-year-old Pat Gamble is not a regular at senior level as of yet. Without those two and McFadzean, there is currently Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter and Connor O’Riordan in the defensive ranks.

It means that even if McFadzean comes in, another centre-back could be on the radar. Perhaps a loan would be ideal, covering in the lengthy absence of academy graduate Wharton while not stunting the development of Gamble too much if he does remain.

There remains decisions for Eustace to make but it largely depends on the outcome of these continued McFadzean talks. For that reason, it will be hoped there’s some clarity over the matter sooner rather than later.