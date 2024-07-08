Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City among admirers of versatile League One forward

Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Cardiff City are all gearing up for another season of Championship football ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Rovers survived relegation while the Robins and the Bluebirds were able to finish around the mid-table pack. Improvements will be wanted by all three sides though, and new signings are needed to help them do so.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Now, it is claimed the Championship trio have all identified a similar target.

Football Insider claims that all of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Cardiff City are considering moves for Exeter City attacker Millenic Alli. The 24-year-old only joined from Halifax Town in January, but his impressive end to the season is claimed to have caught the eye.

After a number of appearances off the bench, Alli netted four goals in his last four games, the last three of which being his only starts for the Grecians.

Those outings were as a striker, but he is comfortable on the left and right-wings too.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Early interest…

Alli had starred in non-league football before getting a deserved move to Exeter City and after a patient wait for starts under Gary Caldwell, he’s made an impact at St. James Park too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such success could see him maintain that upward trajectory, but he’s still got two years on his Grecians deal and has only just settled into proceedings in Devon.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

As such, it would be a surprise to see him move up to the Championship. One, because he’s only just got started in League One and another jump in level could be a little premature. And, two, Exeter City will be keen to retain their new star and Alli himself might not be keen on relocating again either.

Perhaps Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Cardiff City hold early interest, but moving this summer might not be completely feasible so soon after a recent change of scenery.

Signings wanted

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace is in the market for new additions and he has said he is keen to add quick, exciting attackers to his ranks. Alli does fit that profile, but as touched on, a deal may not be feasible.

Bristol City meanwhile look to be casting a wide net in their hunt for fresh faces.

Fally Mayulu has come in from Rapid Wien as a new option up top while it is said that Japanese talent Yu Hirakawa is poised to come through the doors at Ashton Gate next.

As for Cardiff City, they are yet to make a breakthrough in the transfer market. Manager Erol Bulut will be determined to change that sooner rather than later having committed his future to the Bluebirds after the end of last season.