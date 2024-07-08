Barnsley could throw League One lifeline to 23-year-old striker

Barnsley are interested in Fleetwood Town attacker Promise Omochere, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Barnsley are keen to lure the forward back up to League One following Fleetwood Town’s relegation to League Two. The Cod Army dropped into the fourth tier last season along with Carlisle United, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Omochere, 23, is now being linked with a move away from Charlie Adam’s side as new Tykes’ boss Darrell Clarke looks to put his own stamp on his squad. He has already delved into the market to land experienced pair Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts following their exits from Derby County and Birmingham City respectively.

In this latest update regarding the Yorkshire club, journalist Nixon has reported on Patreon that they are making a £500,000 swoop for the Dublin-born man. He still has another 12 months left on his current contract at Highbury Stadium.

Barnsley could see Omochere as someone to add more competition to their striking department.

They are in need of some attacking reinforcements following Devante Cole’s exit and John McAtee’s return to Luton Town after his loan ended.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Omochere had spells at St Joseph’s Boys and UCD before linking up with Bohemians.

He then rose up through the ranks of the League of Ireland side and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

The Irishman went on to make 52 appearances in all competitions and scored 11 goals before emerging on the radar of Fleetwood Town.

The North West club lured him over to England in 2022 on a three-year deal and he hasn’t looked back since.

Omochere has fired 13 goals in 73 games for the Cod Army, six of which came in the last campaign, and it appears they face a battle to keep him now.

What next for Barnsley target?

Fleetwood Town’s relegation could now open for the door for Barnsley to land the forward.

A switch to the Tykes would be an exciting new challenge for the player.

They were beaten in the play-offs last term at the semi-finals stage by Bolton Wanderers.