Free agent to join EFL side after Charlton Athletic exit

AFC Wimbledon are working on a deal to land the goalkeeper this summer as they prepare for another year in League Two. They finished 10th in the table last season and were five points off the play-offs in the end.

Ward, 27, cut ties with Charlton Athletic at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to extend his contract. He officially became a free agent in late June and has been weighing up his options over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his future by London News Online, he is set to link up with the Dons in the fourth tier. Former Addicks’ manager Johnnie Jackson remains in charge at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and has been in the dugout there since joining them in 2022.

Departed Charlton Athletic man close to new club

Charlton Athletic opted against extending Ward’s stay as Nathan Jones wanted to shake-up his goalkeeping department.

He wasn’t the only player to be shown the door by the League One side this summer. Richard Chin, Michael Hector, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jack Payne and Terell Thomas also left, along with Connor Wickham and Kazenga LuaLua.

The Addicks signed Ward back January but he was used as back-up and didn’t make a single appearance.

He started his career at Reading and rose up through the academy ranks of the Royals but never played for their first-team. Instead, he was loaned out to the likes of Sutton United, Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers to get some experience.

Ward then had spells at Exeter City, Portsmouth and Swindon Town before linking up with Charlton Athletic.

New move incoming

AFC Wimbledon will be aiming for promotion in the next campaign under Jackson after narrowly missing out on the top seven.

They could see Ward as someone to compete for their number one spot next season.

The Dons have delved into the market to bring in Myles Hippolyte, Mathew Stevens, John-Joe O’Toole, Alistair Smith and Callum Maycock recently.