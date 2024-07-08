Crystal Palace agree loan exit for 20-year-old to EFL side

AFC Wimbledon have agreed a loan deal with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman, according to a report by London News Online

AFC Wimbledon are poised to land the stopper on a temporary basis ahead of the new season. They are gearing up for another year in League Two under former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson after they finished 10th.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Goodman, 20, spent last term with fellow fourth tier outfit Colchester United and got plenty of experience under his belt with the Essex outfit. He made 40 appearances for the U’s in all competitions, 38 of which came in the league, as they managed to secure their Football League status.

In this latest update regarding his future by London News Online, the Dons have struck an agreement with the Eagles and are set to bring him in now. He will compete for the number one spot at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

AFC Wimbledon close in on Crystal Palace goalkeeper

AFC Wimbledon have got a couple of vacancies to fill in goal following Nik Tzanev’s release and Alex Bass’ return to Sunderland.

Goodman has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks at Selhurst Park.

Image courtesy of: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS.

He has been a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his first professional contract back in July 2021 when he was just 17.

The England youth international, who has also represented Canada in the past, is yet to play for the London club’s first-team but was on the bench under their former manager Roy Hodgson a couple of times last year.

His chances of breaking into their starting XI in the Premier League anytime soon under Oliver Glasner are very slim.

What next for AFC Wimbledon target?

A loan move to AFC Wimbledon would suit all parties involved.

Goodman will have benefitted from his time at Colchester United last term and will be keen on continuing his development.

The Dons have signed Myles Hippolyte, Mathew Stevens, John-Joe O’Toole, Alistair Smith and Callum Maycock recently.