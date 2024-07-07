Sunderland cast eyes over 22-year-old after Championship release

Sunderland are in the market for new recruits this summer and with a manager finally in place, it will be hoped their transfer business can kickstart.

French manager Regis Le Bris has been named as the club’s new head coach. He arrives from Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, replacing Michael Beale, who was sacked by the Black Cats way back in February.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The search for a permanent manager was a frustrating one, but there’s an air of optimism on Wearside again after a thoroughly disappointing 203/24 campaign on and off the pitch and the Stadium of Light.

Now, a new player has been linked with Sunderland.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states the Black Cats are handing a trial to goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu, who is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Stoke City.

The 22-year-old has mainly played academy football but has spent time on loan with Crawley Town and Southend United before.

Current goalkeeping options

Looking at the current goalkeepers in the Sunderland squad, it would not be a surprise if one more was to come through the doors at the Stadium of Light this summer.

Anthony Patterson will retain the starting spot while new signing Simon Moore offers a decent backup option, offering vast experience. There is no third senior goalkeeper though, so that could be the role Nna Noukeu holds.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Alex Bass has been sold while a loan exit for Nathan Bishop has been sanctioned. It has led to a bit of a makeover of Patterson’s support crew.

In number one Patterson, an experienced backup in Moore and a promising youngster, the Black Cats would have a well-balanced goalkeeping department. Time will tell if Nna Noukeu can earn a deal though, with the Championship side sure to have other options in mind.

Kicking on with business

Now that Le Bris is in place, Sunderland fans will be demanding some swift transfer business.

The earlier mentioned Moore is the only first-team signing so far with the transfer window not far off a month old. Plenty of time remains for further additions, but bringing in fresh faces as soon as possible will be of a huge benefit.

Pre-season fixtures are not far away. New signings coming in early will give le Bris ample time to work out his first choice side while giving said players a good spell to settle in before the campaign starts.

Nna Noukeu might not be the most eye-catching of signings, but it would be a start for Le Bris as he looks to shape the Sunderland squad to his liking.