QPR, Luton Town hold advantage in Premier League winger battle, Sheffield United now keen

QPR and Luton Town are just two of the sides said to be keen on a loan deal for Crystal Palace prospect Rak-Sakyi ahead of the new campaign.

Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are also interested while separate reports have mentioned a whole host of other clubs, including Stoke City and Sunderland.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The 21-year-old spent last season with his parent club but after a starring spell at Charlton Athletic, his upward trajectory was slowed by injury. A new loan looks to await this summer though, and he’s not short of options.

Now though, reporter Alan Nixon has made a revelation that could just put QPR and Luton Town in a great position.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon states that Rak-Sakyi’s preference may be to stay in London, giving the R’s and the Hatters a boost as they come in strong. There is a new side keen though, with Sheffield United now on the winger’s trail.

The chase continues

Rak-Sakyi has plenty of clubs on his trail this summer. The Championship certainly seems like the most likely destination, though it remains to be seen just whose colours he’s donning come the start of the campaign.

A good amount of time remains between now and the opening day, so Rak-Sakyi and parent club Crystal Palace will be sure to consider all options.

A London-stay worked brilliantly for him in his maiden loan with Charlton Athletic though, so it could be that another stint in the capital is favoured.

That would put QPR and Luton Town in a great position in the race to secure his signature. Sizeable clubs like Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Stoke City are all intriguing options if Rak-Sakyi is willing to move slightly further afield though.

Two solid options

QPR and Luton Town are both great options for Rak-Sakyi this summer.

Under the lead of Marti Cifuentes, the R’s made huge strides forward last season and having staved off relegation, they’re widely expected to make progress up the Championship table next season. The Spanish boss has been key in the development of several key players and loan men have thrived under his watch in West London.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

As for Luton Town, Rob Edwards is another highly-rated coach and he could be fantastic for Rak-Sakyi. The Hatters will likely challenge for promotion too, so it would give the Palace winger a taste of high-stakes football at a good level.

Regardless of where the young winger heads, there will be excitement over just what he can bring to his loan club after such a strong showing in League One with Charlton.