Portsmouth target £500,000 Bolton Wanderers star, reporter claims

Portsmouth are interested in Bolton Wanderers wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Portsmouth are heading up to the Championship after winning the League One title while Bolton Wanderers came up short in the play-offs for a second season in a row.

Pompey held onto top spot for much of the 2023/24 campaign and had the Trotters on their trail, but they were ultimately beaten to 2nd place by Derby County. Ian Evatt’s side were then defeated by Oxford United in the play-off final.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Now, as second-tier football awaits, the Fratton Park outfit are keen on taking one of Evatt’s keen men.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Portsmouth are interested in Bolton Wanderers wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley. The 28-year-old only joined the north west outfit last summer but after three goals and six assists in 55 games, he could be offered a chance in the Championship.

Evatt and co may demand a fee in the region of £500,000 though, which is beyond Pompey want to pay at the moment.