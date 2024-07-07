Portsmouth target £500,000 Bolton Wanderers star, reporter claims

Portsmouth are interested in Bolton Wanderers wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Portsmouth are heading up to the Championship after winning the League One title while Bolton Wanderers came up short in the play-offs for a second season in a row.

Pompey held onto top spot for much of the 2023/24 campaign and had the Trotters on their trail, but they were ultimately beaten to 2nd place by Derby County. Ian Evatt’s side were then defeated by Oxford United in the play-off final.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Now, as second-tier football awaits, the Fratton Park outfit are keen on taking one of Evatt’s keen men.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Portsmouth are interested in Bolton Wanderers wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley. The 28-year-old only joined the north west outfit last summer but after three goals and six assists in 55 games, he could be offered a chance in the Championship.

Evatt and co may demand a fee in the region of £500,000 though, which is beyond Pompey want to pay at the moment.

In need of right-backs

Portsmouth are looking to bolster across the board this summer but from early, it has been apparent that right-back is an area that John Mousinho will have to add to in the transfer market.

Joe Rafferty was not offered a new contract, paving the way for him to join Rotherham United. Zak Swanson’s 12-month option was not triggered either, so he’s now officially a free agent.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

That left Pompey with no senior right-backs, though they have since signed Jordan Williams. It remains to be seen if he’ll be played on the right-hand side or in the centre-back role he operated in for Barnsley last season.

That means two right-backs could yet be on Mousinho’s radar, so Dacres-Cogley’s arrival would be a necessary one.

Is £500,000 too much?

Dacres-Cogley has now proven himself at both League Two and League One level. He’s a fantastic attacking presence on the right-hand side and would be a great addition at Fratton Park.

However, despite their Championship status, Portsmouth are making sure their money is being spent correctly. As such, a half-a-million move for a 28-year-old right-back might not be something they are too keen on.

At a lower price, Dacres-Cogley could be a solid signing. But, the club may see more use in spending those funds elsewhere.

Bolton Wanderers will want to retain their right-sided ace as he could play an influential role again next season. Time will tell just how Pompey’s interest pans out though as they look to bolster the ranks for Championship football.