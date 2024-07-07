Chelsea target Burnley star as Premier League rivals eye new bid

Burnley ‘keeper James Trafford is now a target for Chelsea while Newcastle United are plotting a new bid, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Burnley are preparing for a return to Championship football and after a period of uncertainty, it will be hoped the vision for the future starts to become a little clearer now a new boss is in place.

After plenty of rumours, Scott Parker has now been named as Vincent Kompany’s replacement.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

He’ll be looking to achieve a third promotion from the Championship having led Fulham and Bournemouth to Premier League football previously. That will be the expectation too, with plenty of talent still in the Clarets’ ranks.

Players are sure to depart though, with James Trafford among those wanted. Burnley have already turned down one bid from Newcastle United.

Now, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states the Magpies are set to come back in for the English talent. They view him as a future number one and will creep closer to the £30m valuation set.

They’re not the only ones keen though, with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca among his admirers.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Back to the top-flight?

Burnley had a tough time of things last season and young goalkeeper Trafford didn’t exactly come through the campaign as a shining light in a struggling side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Bolton Wanderers loan star wasn’t particularly convincing in goal behind a dismal Clarets backline. He displayed the ability on the ball that has been evident before, but inspirational displays were few and far between.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

However, it’s that confidence with the ball at his feet that makes Trafford such a hot commodity. Clubs demand that of their ‘keeper now, and it’s harsh to judge a young shot-stopper off the back of a season with one of the league’s weakest sides.

As such, it might not be a surprise if Trafford makes an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation for Burnley.

The battle for a starting spot

A change in management gives players a chance to stake a claim for a starting spot, so expect the goalkeepers at Turf Moor to fight it out for a place in Parker’s starting XI over the summer.

Trafford held the number one shirt for much of last season but his struggles saw Arijanet Muric come in and impress later in the campaign.

Having starting as Burnley won the Championship in the 2022/23 season, that could give Muric the upper hand in the fight for starts this time around too.

Trafford would be in with a good chance of keeping his spot given his ability on the ball. The backline should be far tighter next year too, so he wouldn’t be depended on to make saves as frequently either.

It could be that the youngster isn’t even on the books come the start of the campaign though as Chelsea and Newcastle United keep an eye on his situation.