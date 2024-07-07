Blackburn Rovers coming up short in offer for Dutchman, talks held

Blackburn Rovers are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after deciding to cash in on Leopold Wahlstedt just a year after bringing him in from Norwegian club ODD.

It was a tough first season at Ewood Park as the Swede failed to oust Aynsley Pears from the starting spot. It would prove to be his only year with Rovers, heading to Denmark with AGF.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Replacements have been on the radar and among those wanted is Luton Town ‘keeper Tim Krul.

Now though, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon says that Blackburn Rovers need to increase their offer to the Dutchman if they’re to tempt him to Ewood Park. Talks have been held but the club are struggling to come up with terms Krul would agree to.

Nixon adds that Luton Town hold a 12-month option to keep the experienced Dutchman, but he is free to talk to clubs as it stands.

A solid signing

It remains to be seen whether or not Blackburn Rovers up their offer for Krul, but he’d be a solid signing for John Eustace and co if he was to come in.

The 36-year-old is vastly experienced at both Premier League and Championship level, enjoying notable spells with Newcastle United and Norwich City. He was backup to Thomas Kaminski last season, but many would still back him to perform at Championship level.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

He could be a great number two behind Aynsley Pears, but few would be surprised if he could claim the starting spot over the former Middlesbrough man – something the departed Wahlstedt wasn’t able to do.

However, before conversations can start over who might be the number one, it seems Rovers need to up their offer to Krul as talks take place.

Areas of focus

A new goalkeeper isn’t the only addition needed at Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Youngster Aodhan Doherty is the only signing thus far, and he’ll likely link up with the U21s first.

A striker is sure to be on the radar after the heavy reliance on the goals of attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics last season. Eustace has spoken of a desire to add an exciting, quick winger too, so that will be an area of focus for the club hierarchy despite being fairly well-stocked on players in those roles.

A centre-back may be required as questions persist over Kyle McFadzean’s future while Scott Wharton remains on the sidelines for an extended spell as well.

It’s sure to be a busy summer at Ewood Park, but it remains to be seen just when business really picks up.