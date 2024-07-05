Ex-Arsenal starlet and more: 3 free transfer bargains Wigan Athletic must eye this summer

Wigan Athletic are looking to enjoy a fruitful summer transfer window as they bid to push further up the League One table.

Wigan Athletic hold high hopes for next season after recovering well from a points deduction last time around.

The Latics made real strides forward under the lead of Shaun Maloney, who took charge of his first full season in charge of the club. With the help of some strong summer recruitment, the club could be in and around the promotion picture in the 2024/25 campaign.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Four new signings have already come through the door. Dion Rankine and Andy Lonergan are in on permanent deals while Calvin Ramsay and Michael Olakigbe have arrived on loan.

Free transfer deals will be a shrewd way for Maloney to bolster his Wigan Athletic ranks. Here, we put forward three free agent bargains the Latics should set their sights on this summer…

Tyreece John-Jules

Striker John-Jules has had an injury-hit senior career but there’s no doubt that he’s a player with exciting potential. As a free agent after his Arsenal release, there will be EFL clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

The 23-year-old has plenty of League One experience to his name having spent much of the recent seasons out on loan, netting 10 goals and providing four assists at the level. If he can stay fit and get on a run of form, John-Jules could become a real asset.

On a free transfer, perhaps on a short-term deal too, John-Jules could be a good option for Wigan Athletic to add to their depleted strike force.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Dan Potts

Left-footed centre-back Potts is going to be a smart signing for someone this summer. His vast experience and leadership could make him a key figure in League One, though he could easily have Championship options too.

The 30-year-old has moved on from Luton Town and with Wigan Athletic sure to be in the market for options at the back, Potts would be a smart signing.

He can operate as a left-back too, offering Maloney some valuable versatility at the back. Potts has proven his abilities at both League One and Championship level so he could be a statement addition for the Latics.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Last but not least, another left-back is sure to be on the shopping list at the DW Stadium.

There are some good free agents in that role, but Guinness-Walker could be the smartest signing. The 24-year-old became a key player at AFC Wimbledon before leaving for Reading, who offered him a first shot in the Championship.

He moves on after spending the second half of last season with Stevenage and should definitely find another club at this level. Guinness-Walker can play as a wing-back or left-back and his athleticism and attacking intent could be a positive influence at Wigan Athletic.