European duo battle for West Brom star, deal expires in 2025

West Brom will be hoping a fruitful summer transfer window puts them in a good position to challenge for promotion again when the 2024/25 season comes around.

The Baggies sat in a play-off spot for much of last season but were beaten at the semi-final stage by Southampton, who would go onto beat Leeds United in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Despite the disappointment, the focus at The Hawthorns has turned to preparing for a new campaign. Players are being targeted, but key men look as though they’ll be leaving the Championship club too.

Cedric Kipre is yet to sign a new deal, and reports now state midfielder Okay Yokuslu is a wanted man.

According to Turkish reporter Sercan Dikme (as cited by Birmingham World), the West Brom star is wanted back in his native by Super Lig giants Besiktas and Trabzonspor. The 30-year-old’s deal with the Baggies currently expires next summer, so unless a new contract is signed, this could be their last change to cash in.

He would be free to move for nothing next summer or agree a pre-contract deal from January.

A chance to cash in?

In an ideal world, Yokuslu stays with West Brom long-term. He was a hugely popular figure while on loan in 2021 and he’s retained that status since returning on a permanent basis in 2022.

Across all competitions, the defensive midfielder has played 105 times for the Baggies. In the process, he’s chipped in with five goals and two assists, putting in impressive displays in both the Championship and Premier League.

As such though, it’s not a surprise Yokuslu is of interest to other clubs, especially in Turkey.

His stock is back on the up in his home nation having made his way back into their national team for EURO 2024. Yokuslu also spent three years with admirers Trabzonspor before, so a reunion with them would be popular.

Besiktas will offer strong competition for his signature though, so time will tell how the battle pans out.

Signings needed

While this could be the last chance to cash in, West Brom could do with adding to their midfield rather than letting another player go.

An exit for Yokuslu would leave new signing Ousmane Diakite, Jayson Molumby, John Swift and Alex Mowatt as the only central midfielders, with none of them quite as defensive-minded as the Turkey international.

It means that with at least one addition needed already, another would be added to the shopping list.

There’s plenty of time to plug that gap if needed but after a fairly slow start to the transfer window, West Brom could do with getting a few players through the doors before more move on this summer.