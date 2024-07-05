Opinion: West Brom should target recent Championship skipper amid battle for free agent midfielder

West Brom are in the market for new recruits this summer and one man rumoured to be on their radar is midfielder Oliver Norwood.

West Brom are among the Championship sides said to be eyeing Norwood following his departure from relegated Sheffield United. Despite his exit, it could be that the midfielder remains in the second-tier.

Sunderland are claimed to hold a strong interest in the Northern Irishman while Watford are keen too.

The 33-year-old is vastly experienced at both Championship and Premier League level. He boasts serious technical ability and is a brilliant playmaker from deep, also offering valuable leadership traits in the middle of the park.

However, amid such interest in his services, there could be a better option out there for West Brom.

Enter, Alan Browne.

On the move

As Norwood is, it has been confirmed that Browne is now a free agent. He opted against renewing his contract with Preston North End, bringing an end to his time at Deepdale after 10 years.

Browne has developed into a fantastic midfielder since arriving from Cork City in January 2014. He’s been a Championship mainstay, assuming the Lilywhites captaincy and becoming a real leading figure for the Lancashire outfit.

As such though, he’s moving onto pastures new this summer. Browne is sure to have plenty of options as he enters free agency, and West Brom should be among those exploring the possibility of bringing him through the doors.

A better option?

Norwood would be a smart signing for the Baggies, let’s make that clear. However, with a fairly equivalent level of experience at four years younger, Browne could be a better option this summer.

The Republic of Ireland regular is a well-rounded midfielder with the physical and technical traits to become a key player at a more upwardly-mobile Championship side. West Brom fit that perfectly, and Browne could be a welcome addition.

He’d offer his services in Carlos Corberan’s double pivot, further forward as an attacking midfielder or even out on the right if needs be. Browne could quickly assume a leadership role at The Hawthorns as they bid to return to Premier League football and he could become a key player straight away.

Like with Norwood, there will be a battle for the departing Preston North End favourite. Free agents of his ilk don’t come around all that often.

That’s exactly why he should be sought by West Brom though. They could bring in a high quality midfielder on a free transfer, keeping funds available for further signings to be made in other areas of Corberan’s talented squad.

Whoever secures Browne’s signature will be making a fantastic swoop, so the Baggies should divert their attention away from Norwood and pursue the Irishman instead.