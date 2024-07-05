Tottenham Hotspur expected to let Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall loan target depart

Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall are both interested in a potential temporary swoop for the Premier League midfielder, according to a report by Football Insider. The pair are both gearing up for the start of the new Championship season.

Craig, 21, spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Doncaster Rovers to get some experience under his belt. He linked up with the League Two side in January and went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions to help Grant McCann’s side get into the play-offs.

However, the Yorkshire outfit were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Crewe Alexandra and he has since returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, in this latest update regarding his future by Football London, he is likely to depart Spurs once again in this window for another stint somewhere else.

Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall target expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs signed Craig back in 2015 from Watford.

The youngster, who is a Scotland youth international, has risen up through their ranks and has represented the London outfit at various different levels over recent years.

Craig was handed his first professional contract back in 2021 and his deal was extended last summer until 2026.

The Barnet-born man made his senior debut last year May in a league fixture against Leeds United and that is his first and only Spurs appearance to date.

His switch to Doncaster Rovers this past winter was the first time he has been loaned out in his career.

Spurs now have a big decision to make on where to send him next as they weigh up what will be best for his development.

Where next?

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy on the transfer front over recent times as they prepare for Danny Rohl’s first full campaign at the helm.

It remains to be seen at this stage whether they will make a move for Craig but he is certainly an option for the Owls as they eye more additions.

As for Millwall, they stayed up last term under Neil Harris.

Craig would give the Lions more competition and depth in the middle of the park if they got him. They are being patient with their recruitment right now as they wait for the right players.