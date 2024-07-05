Grimsby Town, Free agent lands new home after Swindon Town exit

5 July 2024
Grimsby Town have signed George McEachran following his exit from Swindon Town, as announced by their official club website.

Grimsby Town have landed the midfielder on a free transfer ahead of the new season. He has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with the Mariners.

swindon town
Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

McEachran, 23, cut ties with fellow League Two side Swindon Town following the end of the last campaign and has secured a move now.

He has told his new club’s website: “I’m very pleased and I’m just buzzing to get down here and into training and see the lads.

“I had a call with David (Artell) and I like the sound of the things that he was saying, the things that he wants me to do for the team and the things he expects. Hopefully I’ll settle here quickly and show people what I can do on the pitch.

“I played 39 games last season, so I know a bit about the league. It’s a tough league but hopefully we can do well this season and push on.”

Who is this?

New home for departed Swindon Town man

McEachran is a smart signing by Grimsby Town and will bolster their midfield department.

Swindon Town landed him in February 2023 and he enjoyed plenty of game time with the Wiltshire club.

Image coutesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS

He made 58 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, 42 of which came in the last campaign, and he chipped in with a single goal.

The former England youth international rose up through the academy at Chelsea and but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he was loaned out to Dutch pair Cambuur and Maastricht to get some experience under his belt.

New challenge

Swindon Town made the decision not to keep hold of him and his deal officially expired at the end of last month. They are now preparing for a new era under former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy.

As for Grimsby Town, they managed to secure their Football League status after David Artell kept them up and they will hope McEachran can hit the ground running immediately at Blundell Park.

Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
