Stockport County midfielder heads out on loan

Stockport County midfielder Ashton Mee has joined South Shields on loan, as announced by their official club website

Stockport County have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign. He has joined South Shields on a season-long loan deal as he looks to get some experience under his belt.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Mee, 18, will be looking to get plenty of game time with the National League North outfit to help boost his development. He still has two years left on his deal at Edgeley Park.

He has told his new club’s website: “I’m buzzing, as soon as i got the phone call saying that South Shields were interested, it was a bit of a no-brainer. It feels like a perfect move for my first loan.

“I’ve heard about the Club, it is a promising club. I spoke to [Elliott Dickman] about up and coming players coming through at this Club, and he said it’s a really promising Club for that.

“Lots of young players get their chances and that is something that obviously persuaded my decision.”

Mee has been on the books at Stockport County for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of the North West outfit and has represented them at various youth levels in the past.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYER/REUTERS.

The teenager was handed his first professional contract by Dave Challinor’s side 12 months ago which shows he is highly-rated.

Mee made his senior debut back in 2023 in a League Two clash against Leyton Orient and has since gone on to make six appearances in all competitions.

His temporary switch to South Shields is the first time he has left on loan and it is a chance for him to show what he can do.

What next for Stockport County

Stockport County won the League Two title last term and went up along with Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town.

They have been busy on the transfer front over recent times as they prepare for life in League One under Challinor.