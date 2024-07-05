Sheffield Wednesday poised to miss out on striker signing

Arsenal have agreed a fee with Sturm Graz for Sheffield Wednesday target Mika Biereth, according to a report by The Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday have been interested in signing the attacker from Arsenal this summer, according to a report by The Star, as they prepare for another year in the Championship. They managed to stay up last season under German boss Danny Rohl and have been busy in this window as they look to avoid another year of struggle.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Biereth, 21, has been linked with a switch to Hillsborough following his return to the Emirates Stadium after his loan spell at Sturm Graz last term. He scored nine goals in 22 games for the Austrian Bundesliga outfit in all competitions.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Athletic, he is edging towards a permanent switch to the Merkur-Arena which means the Owls may need to start looking elsewhere for striker options.

Sheffield Wednesday have identified Biereth as someone to add more competition and depth to their striking options.

He has a lot of potential and would have been a useful long-term option for Rohl’s side.

However, the chance to play in Europe with Sturm Graz may have been what has turned his head.

The London-born man started out in the academy at Fulham before Arsenal snapped him up in 2021.

Biereth has never made a senior appearance for the Gunners though and has instead gained experience out on loan.

He had temporary spells at RKC Waalwijk in Holland and Motherwell in Scotland before linking up with Sturm Graz in January.

The Denmark youth international helped them win the Austria Bundesliga title.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday target?

Biereth appears to be heading back to Austria with Sturm Graz agreeing a deal with Arsenal.

This is a blow for Sheffield Wednesday and they will need to look at alternative options.

The South Yorkshire outfit have brought in the likes of Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe and Yan Valery over recent times to bolster their ranks.

They start the new 2024/25 campaign at home to Plymouth Argyle before a Carabao Cup away trip to Hull City.