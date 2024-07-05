Sheffield United sign young pair from Manchester United and Manchester City respectively

Sheffield United have signed youngsters Siem Eyob-Abraha and Aaron Reid from Manchester United and Manchester City respectively, as announced by their official club website

Sheffield United have decided to bring in the teenage pair to bolster their development ranks this summer. They have both crossed the Pennines from Manchester and will initially link up with the Blades’ Under-18’s side.



The South Yorkshire outfit are back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. Chris Wilder’s side finished in the bottom three last season along with Luton Town and Burnley.

They have confirmed that they handed out 13 new scholarship deals ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign as they keep one eye on the future. Alfie Venners, Jaydon Makhalia, Sam Colechin, Dylan Tawodzera, Theo Howard, Riley McLachlan, Alfie Hough, Lamine Sidibe, Franklyn Gordon and Arlo Coubrough have all stepped up a level, whilst goalkeeper Ben Grainger has joined from Everton.

Sheffield United will hope their latest arrivals can break into their first-team picture down the line.

Eyob-Abraha, 16, played mainly for Manchester United’s Under-16’s side and also represented their Under-18’s.



The Eritrea-born attacker had a trial with the Blades during the latter stages of the last campaign and did enough to earn a full-time switch to Bramall Lane.

As for Reid, he has been with Manchester City for the last 11 years and rose up through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Premier League champions have made the tough decision not to keep hold of him which has opened the door for Sheffield United to swoop in.

He is a midfielder and is a name to keep an eye out for.

What next for Sheffield United

Wilder’s side are being patient with their senior recruitment but will hope to get the ball properly rolling now following Jamie Shackleton’s arrival from Leeds United.

He is a useful addition for the Blades and his versatility will come in handy. They have the chance to bring in more new faces over the coming weeks.

Sheffield United have also tied up a new contract for goalkeeper Adam Davies following Wes Foderingham’s exit.