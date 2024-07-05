Preston North End bid to hijack Sheffield United deal for League One star

Sheffield United and Preston North End are set to battle it out in the Championship next season.

The Blades join the Lilywhites in the second-tier after a dismal Premier League campaign, and a big task lays ahead of Chris Wilder and co with a huge rebuild awaiting this summer.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

However, stalling takeover talks continue to hamper their transfer business. It has made for a frustrating start to the window, though reports have claimed that deals are in the offing at Bramall Lane.

Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows has been heavily linked with reports stating a deal for him an teammate Ricky-Jade Jones could be tied up soon. Now though, they’re facing a hijack bid for Burrows.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke claims that Preston North End have made an offer for the Posh star.

It is not said how much the bid is, but Burrows is expected to go for a decent fee after a stunning League One season despite the fact he has now entered the last year of his contract at London Road.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Destined for a step up

22-year-old Burrows enjoyed the best season of his promising career to date last time around, but his best efforts weren’t quite enough to inspire Peterborough United to promotion glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

He managed a stunning 12 goals and 18 assists from left-back and was a mainstay in Darren Ferguson’s starting XI, becoming captain of his boyhood club following the January departure of Peter Kioso.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Burrows led the Posh to EFL Trophy glory though, netting both goals in the 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

After such a strong season, it’s no surprise that the Championship looks to be the next step. Sheffield United would be a high profile move for the youngster but amid their stalling transfer business, it could be that Preston North End are the ones to offer him the step up.

A bidding war awaits?

As Preston enter the fight for Burrows, it will be intriguing to see just what comes next.

The Sheffield United rumours have circulated for a little while now but even though it was said that Burrows was poised for a medical, the uncertain takeover situation has meant it has never felt likely that they’ll be able to conjure up the money for a bid.

That looks to have opened the door for North End to swoop in, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if others take the opportunity to do so. There’s a direct battle for Burrows’ services and given his situation, others will likely take notice.

Time will tell just how his situation pans out, but Posh could end up getting a healthy fee for their academy graduate.