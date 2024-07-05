Salford City man eyed by Notts County and Mansfield Town on radar of new club

Salford City defender Theo Vassell has emerged on the radar of Dundee, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X

Salford City could face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back this summer amid interest from elsewhere. They are preparing for another year in League Two and have former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson at the helm.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Vassell, 27, has been a key player for the Ammies over recent times but his future is up in the air at the moment. Journalist O’Rourke suggested on X in May that Notts County and Mansfield Town were both interested in snapping him up, with Lincoln City also mentioned as a potential suitor.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation at the Peninsula Stadium, the same source has taken to social media to report that Dundee are now in the frame for his signature. They are in the Scottish Premiership following their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Losing Vassell would be a blow for Salford City ahead of the next campaign.

He has been with the North West outfit since 2021 and has been a key player for them since then.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The centre-back has made 115 appearances for the Ammies in all competitions, 32 of which came last season, and he has chipped in with five goals from the back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vassell started his career with non-league side Hanley Town before Stoke City came calling in 2006.

The Stoke-born man then rose up through the academy ranks of the Potters and represented his local team at various different youth levels before heading out the exit door in 2015.

Vassell was snapped up by Oldham Athletic after leaving the bet365 Stadium and has since had spells at Walsall, Chester, Gateshead, Port Vale, Macclesfield Town and Wrexham.

He joined Salford City three years ago and has made them his home over recent times.

What next?

Notts County conceded too many goals last term and could see Vassell as someone to bolster their defence.

Mansfield Town are in League One and have the chance to bring in some more players over the coming weeks.

Dundee have entered the picture now though and could offer him the chance to play in Scotland, and potentially Europe down the line.

Vassell appears to have options on the table and will be weighing up his next move in the game with Salford City nervously awaiting to see what he does.