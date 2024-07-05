QPR and Sheffield Wednesday target expected to stay with League One side

Rotherham United’s hopes of keeping hold of the centre-back have received a big boost this summer. They are preparing for life back in League One and have been busy bolstering their ranks over the past couple of months.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Humphreys, 25, is still under contract with the Yorkshire outfit until 2025 but his future has been up in the air recently following their relegation from the Championship. Football Insider have reported that QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City are admirers of him.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, the Rotherham Advertiser report he and striker Jordan Hugill have decided against walking away from the New York Stadium by not exercising terms in their respective deals and are poised to stay put now.

Both QPR and Sheffield Wednesday were too close to the drop zone in the second tier for comfort last term.

They could have seen Humphreys as someone to bolster their defensive departments as they look to improve on the last campaign.

He started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League champions. He went on to make two first-team appearances during his time at the Etihad Stadium before leaving in 2019.

He went abroad and had a two-year stint at Zulte Waregem in Belgium, part of which he spent out on loan at Excelsior in Holland, before moving back to England with Rotherham United in 2022.

The Mancunian has since become a key player for the Millers and gets plenty of game time.

What next for Rotherham United man?

The fact Humphreys’ hasn’t taken up his release clause suggests he is happy at Rotherham United.

QPR and Sheffield Wednesday may need to start looking at alternative targets in defence.

The Millers will be aiming for an immediate promotion under Steve Evans. They have delved into the market to make some eye-catching additions like Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sean Raggett, Cameron Dawson and Joe Rafferty.