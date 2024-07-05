QPR and Sunderland lodge bids for 22-year-old with Watford keen

QPR and Sunderland have made bids for Valencia attacker Declan Frith, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Marca

QPR and Sunderland are both keen on luring the winger over to England this summer, with Watford also said to be interested in snapping him up. However, La Liga outfit Getafe are also in the frame for his signature and are hoping to keep him in Spain.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Frith, 22, joined Valencia in 2023 and has since been a key player for their B team over recent times. He made 14 appearances last season, chipping in with a single goal, with his current contract due to run until June 2026.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Marca, the Hoops and the Black Cats have made ‘formal’ approaches for the forward but face competition from Getafe. The pair are eyeing new signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Frith started his career in England in non-league with Welling United.

He then had spells with Premier League pair Chelsea and Aston Villa before making the switch over to Spain.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Englishman has since been playing his football with Valencia’s second team in the Spanish fourth tier and is yet to make a first-team appearance.

They have a decision to make regarding his future in this window with QPR, Sunderland, Watford and Getafe targeting him.

The Championship trio could all see him as someone to bolster their respective attacking departments ahead of next term.

Where next?

QPR managed to stay up under Marti Cifuentes and he will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad over the next few weeks with some signings.

They were too close to the drop zone for comfort last season and will hope to compete higher up the table next time around.

As for Sunderland, they could do with some new faces to freshen up their ranks and Frith would give them more competition and depth on the wing.

The Black Cats have turned to Regis Le Bris as their new manager following his exit from FC Lorient in France.