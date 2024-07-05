Portsmouth priced out of midfielder swoop, up to £2.5m demanded

Portsmouth have moved on from Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O’Neill with the club unwilling to meet his asking price, as per The News

Portsmouth are in the market for new recruits as they gear up for a return to Championship football.

Business has been shrewd to start with. Only teenage prospect Reuben Swann has arrived for a fee with Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Jordan Archer all signing on free transfers while Sam Silvera has come in on loan from Middlesbrough.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Further additions are targeted though, and it recently emerged that one man on the radar at Pompey is Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O’Neill. The south coast outfit are said to have seen a big turned down for the Australia international.

Portsmouth have had a bid for Standard Liege’s Aiden O’Neill rejected. The Australian international, who came through at Burnley, has interest elsewhere in the Championship (Plymouth were keen last season), in addition to clubs in Turkey and MLS — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) July 2, 2024

Now though, The News has issued fresh claims over their pursuit.

They state that Portsmouth are ‘reluctantly’ moving onto other targets in defensive midfield. There has been little encouragement from Standard’s side that a deal can be done despite their financial situation.

A bid of between €2m and €3m (roughly £1.7m to £2.5m) would be needed for them to consider a sale, so Pompey are considering alternatives with them unwilling to meet that valuation.

Looking elsewhere

O’Neill would have been a solid signing for Portsmouth. He’s gained pedigree at a good level with Standard Liege over the past year after moving over from Australia, where he had been an influential performer.

O’Neill has experience of English football too. He spent loan spells at Fleetwood Town and Oldham Athletic during their time in League One, also making Premier League appearances with Burnley.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

However, it seems Pompey aren’t willing to shell out as much as £2.5m to bring him in.

That could prove to be a sensible move. Avoiding spending too much on a single player will allow John Mousinho and co to use the money elsewhere, with plenty of signings needed beyond a defensive midfielder this summer.

It will now be interesting to see who their O’Neill alternatives are having ended their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Other areas to strengthen

Portsmouth have made new signings in a range of positions thus far but more are sure to follow.

Alongside Silvera and Murphy, there will likely be new faces in the attacking midfield area of the pitch. The club have seen the loans of some influential stars end, so Mousinho will likely be targeting a versatile attacker who can operate out wide and perhaps in behind the number nine too.

Defensive midfield signings will be eyed while another right-back might not go amiss either. Depending on the plan for teenage prospect Toby Steward, another backup ‘keeper may be wanted too.

It’s been a positive start to the summer for Portsmouth, but they won’t be looking to stop here.