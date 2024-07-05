Interest in Plymouth Argyle standout hots up, five top clubs keen

Plymouth Argyle just about staved off relegation to League One last season.

The Pilgrims slid into the battle for survival under Ian Foster and as caretaker boss, director of football Neil Dewsnip led them to safety. One man who was key in keeping the club in the league was Morgan Whittaker.

The 23-year-old netted 20 times across all competitions, also managing nine assists and attracting plenty of high-profile interest along the way.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

As such, further interest in Whittaker has been expected this summer, and fresh claims over pursuit of the Plymouth Argyle standout have emerged from Football Insider.

They claim that Premier League duo Wolves and Brentford are alongside Lazio, Stuttgart and Celta Vigo in racing for the winger.

The Pilgrims value him at around £15m, but it remains to be seen if anyone meets that asking price. Whittaker is under contract at Home Park until 2027, but he looks ready for a chance at a higher level.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A tough fight

Plymouth Argyle will be determined to retain Whittaker’s services given just how important he has been to the side since first arriving on an initial loan from Swansea City.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after fending off winter interest, it could be a different story this time around.

Top clubs are queueing up to sign the attacker who has proven himself as a star in the Championship. Whittaker looks primed and ready to seize a new challenge elsewhere and with big clubs keen and decent money possible, it could be too good for the Pilgrims to turn down.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the interest is firmed up with concrete bids. That does seem like an inevitability though, and it will be intriguing to see just what stance Argyle take.

Summer business so far

Rooney is looking to make a telling impact on the squad at Home Park in his maiden window at the helm.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

While he’s held roles at Derby County, Birmingham City and D.C. United, this is is first real chance to make a side his own. At Pride Park, the Rams were limited by administration while he inherited another boss’ Blues squad.

As such, he’ll be determined to prove his managerial abilities with Plymouth Argyle. So far, they’ve added Muhamed Tijani and Darko Gyabi on loan, with Nathanael Ogbeta signing permanently.

More signings are sure to follow, and some eye-catching business could be funded by a Whittaker sale. Time will tell if they fight to hold onto him or if the Pilgrims opt to cash in.