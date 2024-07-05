Notts County set to lose key player as Scotland switch awaits

Notts County centre-back Kyle Cameron is set for a move to St. Johnstone, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Notts County are gearing up for another season of League Two football after consolidating their place in the fourth-tier in the 2023/24 campaign.

It had been hoped the Magpies would push for promotion and after a strong start, they looked on course to do so. However, a dip in form and the loss of manager Luke Williams saw them plummet down the division.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, there were bright signs towards the end of the season under Stuart Maynard and with some solid transfer business, County will be hoping to set their sights higher.

However, it looks as though they’re poised to lose the services of one of their key players.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Notts County captain Kyle Cameron is set for a move north of the border to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone. A contract has been tied up and the defender is set to move on from Meadow Lane after three years.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A big loss

Cameron has been a key player for Notts County over the past three years, so it’s certainly a blow to lose him. He was the captain as the Magpies won promotion back to the Football League and a mainstay in the side last season.

47 appearances in the 2023/24 season took him to 122 games for the Magpies across all competitions. Mainly operating as a centre-back, he’s notched seven goals and 13 assists in that time, though he’s also played as a left-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Cameron is a real leader at Meadow Lane and at 27, he still has good years ahead of him.

However, as he enters the last year on his contract with Notts County, it looks as though the former Scotland U21 international is heading north of the border.

Centre-back options

It looks as though Maynard is setting his sights on a complete rebuild of the options at the heart of defence this summer. Cameron is the only player on the books from last season still on the books in that position, but it might not remain like that for long.

Jacob Bedeau, Matty Platt and Rod McDonald have come in from Morecambe, Bradford City and Harrogate Town respectively.

Cameron’s exit will mean yet another addition at centre-back is needed, and even then, another will more than likely be on the radar.

It’s a real revamp of the defensive ranks at Notts County, but it remains to be seen just how the matter pans out.