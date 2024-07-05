Middlesbrough plotting move for player who has recently left Luton Town

Middlesbrough are preparing to launch a move for Hull City left-back Ryan Giles, according to a report by HullLive

Middlesbrough are interested in bringing the defender back to the Riverside Stadium this summer. He has recently joined Hull City permanently following his loan spell from Luton Town during the second-half of last season but is being linked with an immediate exit.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Giles, 24, was given the green light to link up with the Tigers on a temporary basis in the last January window as they chased down a play-off place in the Championship. He went on to play 17 games as they narrowly missed out on the top six under former boss Liam Rosenior.

The full-back has since been snapped up by the East Yorkshire outfit though on a three-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months. However, in this latest update by HullLive, Boro are plotting a swoop.

Giles was a hit at Middlesbrough during his loan stint there in the 2022/23 campaign.

They could see him as someone to bolster their ranks as they look to push for promotion.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Hull City are well stocked up with options with players in his position like Matty Jacob, James Furlong, Brandon Fleming and Jake Leake. It would be a surprise to see them sell Giles though, especially after just signing him.

The Tigers have already cut ties with Ozan Tufan in this window and the futures of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves are also both up in the air.

Giles rose up through the academy ranks at Wolves and went on to play once for their first-team after representing them at various different youth levels.

The former England youth international also had spells away from Molineux at AFC Telford United, Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough before they sold him.

Giles played 48 matches for Boro altogether, 45 of which came in the league, before Luton Town snapped him up permanently from his parent club Wolves.

What next for Hull City man?

Time will tell whether Hull City decide to cash in. Tim Walter has a lot of work to do on the transfer front over the next few weeks.

The Tigers are due to fly to Turkey for pre-season training next week.