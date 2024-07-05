Middlesbrough poised to land EFL prospect ahead of Southampton and Aston Villa

Middlesbrough are poised to win the race for Swindon Town prospect Harley Hunt ahead of Southampton and Aston Villa, according to a report by the Daily Mail

Middlesbrough look to have beaten off Premier League competition to land the Swindon Town prospect. Michael Carrick’s side are preparing for another year in the Championship after they fell short of the play-offs last season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Hunt, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is expected to leave the County Ground this summer for a team higher up the football pyramid. The highly-rated youngster is believed to have attracted attention from the top flight over recent times.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Mail, Boro are ‘set’ to snap him up and lure him up to the Riverside Stadium in this window for a fee worth an initial £500,000 that could potentially rise to £1.5million down the line.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Middlesbrough could see Hunt as one for the future as they look to get a deal over the line.

The teenager plays as a centre-back as his usual position but can also slot into midfield if needed.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

He has been on the books at Swindon Town for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt has been a regular for the Robins at various different youth levels over recent years.

He made three senior appearance for the League Two outfit in the last campaign but they are likely to lose him now which is a blow for them. It would have been hard for them to stand in his way of a big move away though.

What next for Middlesbrough

Carrick has signed a new deal this summer and will be aiming to get Middlesbrough promoted to the Premier League.

Hunt’s impeding arrivals shows they are keeping one eye on youth as well.

Boro have been active so far in the market and have brought in Aidan Morris from Columbus Crew, Delano Burgzong from Mainz and Luke Ayling on a permanent basis from Leeds United.