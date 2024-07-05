Luton Town, Birmingham City target prolific Premier League starlet loan

Luton Town and Birmingham City are the two latest sides said to be targeting a deal for attacking prospect Donley, who starred for Spurs’ U21s last season.

Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Championship new boys Oxford United have been linked with Donley recently, but they’ve got competition.

Football London states that Luton Town are ‘extremely keen’ on bringing the Spurs prospect onboard. Ambitious relegated outfit Birmingham City, who are managed by former Tottenham coach Chris Davies, are also admirers of Donley.

The EFL seems a likely destination for the emerging prospect though, and amid growing interest in his services, it might not be long before Donley’s move comes to fruition.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A decision to make

It seems for all intents and purposes that Donley will be moving on loan this summer.

Spurs look keen to give him a shot at more senior football after a starring campaign at youth level. As a temporary move beckons, any of Luton Town, Birmingham City or Oxford United could be great destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

A move to the Hatters would see Donley work under a highly-rated coach in Rob Edwards while likely battling for promotion with a strong Championship side. Oxford United meanwhile are more than likely to be fighting for survival, but that experience could be valuable nonetheless.

Birmingham City could be in with a great chance though. There’s already a relationship there with former assistant boss Chris Davies at the helm, and their ambition could see them snap up some top players this summer.

It will be down to Spurs and Donley to decide his move, with some top options available.

What Donley offers

Donley’s youth career with Spurs has proven him as a prolific, creative and versatile attacker.

He can play in a range of central roles, be it as an attacking midfielder or striker. He’s comfortable in a partnership at the top of the pitch too with his impressive technical ability allowing for some fantastic linkup play with his teammates.

At 19, he looks primed and ready to kick on and find a new level with an EFL loan.

Time will tell just where he heads though, with Luton Town, Birmingham City and Oxford United all keen.