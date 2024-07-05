Leeds United want £38.7m profit as top clubs target 22-year-old

Leeds United are bound to see more star men move on from the club this summer having fallen short of promotion back to the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

The Whites have already seen one key asset move on in the form of midfielder Archie Gray.

The teenager has jumped up to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, where he will be backed to maximise his sky-high potential after a stunning breakthrough season at Elland Road.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He’s not the only top player to have been heavily linked with a move away before his exit though. Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville has been on the radars of some top clubs with Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG and Brighton just some of those on his trail.

Now, Football Insider claims Leeds United have set their asking price.

They report that the Championship club will demand £40m from any club looking to buy Summerville this summer. That would mark a huge £38.7m profit on a player they signed from Feyenoord for £1.3m four years ago.

A move beckons?

While it has been said that the need for sales isn’t quite as pressing as first feared, it feels as though Summerville is someone destined for a move away from Leeds United this summer.

He has proven himself as a level above in the Championship, truly announcing himself on the senior stage. The 22-year-old put in eye-catching displays in his Premier League breakthrough, but last season proven he’s good enough and ready to really star at a good level.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Summerville notched 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 games across all competitions. He was a handful for Championship defenders, looking his most dangerous when charging at his man and cutting in from the left.

Such success has many believing he could move straight to a top club. Regardless of who’s next for Summerville though, he’s someone with the best of his career firmly ahead of him.

A sizeable profit

Upon signing him for just £1.3m four years ago, Leeds United likely held hopes of Summerville developing into a real asset for the club.

A profit of £38.7m would be absolutely huge for the Whites though. It would go a long way to further settling any remaining financial concerns after Gray’s big move and could open the door for some new signings to be made after a slow start to the summer.

Perhaps he stays in an ideal world, as Summerville is good enough to inspire Leeds to promotion.

On the grand scheme of things though, the benefit of cashing in now could be better than keeping him onboard. Should the chance arise to make such a profit, the Whites would be wise to take it.