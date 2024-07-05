Leeds United to cash in on academy graduate, overseas move back on

Leeds United look set to offload Charlie Cresswell with Adam Pope reporting the defender’s Toulouse move is back on.

Leeds United are gearing up for another season of Championship football and a number of departures from Elland Road are expected.

Some have already moved on, with Archie Gray’s exit the most significant. The teenage prospect has joined Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £40m, freeing up significant funds for the Whites.

It seems he won’t be the only academy graduate moving on though, with centre-back Cresswell in line for an exit too.

Reports stated the 21-year-old’s move to French side Toulouse had collapsed, but a fresh update from reporter Adam Pope suggests the Leeds United man is now expected to head to France.

While Championship clubs are interested, his France switch could be done within the next 48 hours.

I understand Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell’s move to Toulouse has been revived. Negotiations restarted to push the deal over the line in the next 48 hours after it broke down over personal terms earlier this week. Championship interest in the centre back too. #LUFC — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 5, 2024

Cresswell has struggled for minutes under Daniel Farke but now looks set to get his chance elsewhere with a fresh start awaiting.

The right move

It had been hoped that Cresswell could become a regular in the Leeds United side having made his way through the academy and into the first-team picture at Elland Road.

The combination of the Whites’ relegation and an impressive Millwall loan for the defender looked to have him well-placed to lock down a starting spot. However, chances were few and far between for Cresswell last season.

As such, this move feels like the right one for the promising centre-back.

It should offer him a fresh start and an increased chance of finding game time away from Leeds United as he looks to come good on a high potential he possesses. At the same time, it sees the club gain some valuable profit, cashing in on a player developed in their own academy.

The current centre-back options

Another centre-back signing would have been needed even if Cresswell had remained, so perhaps this move means that further additions will be targeted.

Of those currently on the books, Liam Cooper is set to move on at the end of his contract, while returning loan men Diego Llorente and Max Wober are strong candidates to be sold.

That would leave only Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon as natural centre-backs, though Ethan Ampadu can play there too. That means that at least two central defenders will be needed, providing Cresswell does move on.

With the move already falling through once, it will be hoped his Toulouse switch can be sealed with no further hitches as he looks to embark on a fresh chapter after Leeds United.