Championship club near deal for sought-after Ipswich Town star, also eyed by Derby County

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is closing in on a move to Oxford United , according to a report from TWTD

Ipswich Town sent Tunisian talent El Mizouni out on a new loan deal last summer. He reunited with Leyton Orient, where he aided their promotion charge in the 2022/23 season.

Back at Brisbane Road, the 23-year-old helped the O’s enjoy a fruitful first campaign back at League One level.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

El Mizouni is now back at Portman Road though, where his future has been brought into question. Promotion means a role in Kieran McKenna’s side is highly unlikely and his contract is up in 2025, so now is the ideal time for the Tractor Boys to cash in.

Now, TWTD reports that a move to Oxford United is moving closer.

The U’s have been linked alongside former loan club Orient, while it has been said as recently as Friday morning that Barnsley are keen.

However, talks are ongoing over a move to the Kassam Stadium and a deal is close. They add that Derby County have been monitoring the situation, but Oxford are leading the chase for the out of favour Ipswich Town midfielder.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

On the move

It seems highly likely that El Mizouni will be moving on from Ipswich Town this summer and judging by this fresh update, it might not be long before his transfer is sealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxford United are nearing a deal for the Paris-born star, who will be determined to impress in his chance with a Championship side.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

He has tasted some Championship action during his time with Ipswich, but the majority of his senior game time has come on loan away from the club. El Mizouni proved his abilities in League Two before managing the third-tier well last season, so this is a deserved move for the midfielder.

With a permanent move awaiting, El Mizouni will be hoping he can settle quickly and really kick on at a permanent home.

Rivals look elsewhere

As Oxford look to wrap up their Ipswich Town swoop, El Mizouni’s other admirers will have to look elsewhere.

Derby County are in the market for a handful of new midfielders this summer and the recent Leyton Orient loan star could have been a great addition. Paul Warne and co will be sure to have plenty of options on the radar, so their focus will switch swiftly.

As for his former loan club, Orient will have been aware that El Mizouni may prove too costly. So, despite the desire to keep an influential temporary player, they’ve likely been aware that this outcome was coming.

Barnsley meanwhile have only been mentioned as admirers recently, so he’s probably one of several options to be on their radar as Darrell Clarke leads his rebuild.