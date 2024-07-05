Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Hull City man wanted by Ipswich Town

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves has been tracked by Nottingham Forest, as detailed in a report by HullLive

Hull City face a real battle to keep hold of their academy graduate amid interest from the Premier League. The likes of Ipswich Town, Everton and West Ham are also believed to be keen on luring him away from East Yorkshire.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Greaves, 23, has risen up through the ranks of his local side and has become a key player for them over recent seasons. His contract at the MKM Stadium expires in June 2026 meaning his current side can hold out for the right price in this window.

According to HullLive, Nottingham Forest have been keeping tabs on his progress in the Championship over recent times. The Reds stayed up in the last campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo but it remains to be seen at this stage whether they will firm up their interest with a bid.

Hull City ace on radar of Nottingham Forest

Greaves has returned to Hull City’s pre-season as usual as they prepare for life under new boss Tim Walter.

They have turned to the German as their replacement for Liam Rosenior and they have made one signing so far this summer in the form of Ryan Giles on a permanent basis from Luton Town.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

It seems inevitable that Greaves will be moving on from the Tigers over the coming weeks.

He was their Player of the Season last term and also got in the Championship Team of the Season.

The left-footed defender had a loan spell away at Cheltenham Town as a teenager in League Two to get some experience under his belt.

Greaves then broke into the first-team at Hull City when he returned from the Robins and helped them win the League One title in 2021 under former manager Grant McCann.

He has adapted with ease to the step up to the second tier and has made 212 appearances in all competitions to date, scoring six goals from the back.

What next for Hull City man?

Hull City need to get as much money as they can for Greaves if they are to consider cashing in. There is no doubt he is ready to move to the top level now.

If he was to leave, Walter would need to find an adequate replacement. The Tigers’ other options in his position are Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and youngster Andy Smith.